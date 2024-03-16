Report: Man Utd set to battle with Man City for the signature of Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United are set to battle with Manchester City for the signature of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Spanish publication AS.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is said to have a £100m release clause in his current contract with the Magpies, according to AS. The report says Man City are prepared to pay that figure if they can spread the cost over three instalments.

However, the defending English champions are not the only ones interested in acquiring his services. Clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have made contact with the player in the past and are expected to return in the summer, while AS claims Manchester United are also eyeing a move for the South American.

Guimaraes has been the cornerstone of Eddie Howe’s project at St. James’ Park and this season has been no different. The Brazilian has been ever-present, featuring 39 times for the Magpies, scoring three goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Advantage, Man Utd?

Despite all the interest in Guimaraes and the astronomical fee that it might take to sign him, AS says there is optimism in the Man Utd camp with regards to this signing due to one reason – Dan Ashworth.

The Newcastle United sporting director has been placed on gardening leave, amidst an impending move to Man Utd. The expectation is that when the Red Devils are able to arrive at a compensation fee with the Magpies and Ashworth comes to Old Trafford, he can bring Guimaraes along with him.

Having a known face from the opposition camp on our side, especially when trying to beat such elite competition really helps and Man Utd will be hoping that the presence of Ashworth will help them convince Guimaraes to choose the Red Devils over other interested parties.

Considering the fact that Casemiro has looked like a pale shadow of his former imperious self, there is a chance that the Red Devils might look to move him on in the summer. Replacing the former Real Madrid man with another Brazilian, who is on top of his game would be the perfect option for the club.

One thing that the club must not forget though is the fact that influencers like Ashworth are just a bonus when it comes to negotiations. The primary driving factor would be the sporting project that we can offer. Unless Utd can offer something that is appealing enough to Guimaraes, he isn’t likely to choose them over the likes of City. Let’s wait and see how it goes.