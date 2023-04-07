Expected Chelsea line-up vs Wolves, Mason Mount returns

Chelsea travel to the Molineux Stadium for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The London giants are winless in their last three league games and they face another tricky challenge on the road.

Frank Lampard has been appointed as the interim manager for the season and he is likely to make a few changes.

The Englishman could revert to his favourite 4-3-3 formation rather than playing with a back three.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Wolves:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has played every minute of the Premier League season since the World Cup break. Lampard is bound to continue with him in goal, though Edouard Mendy is now available following his finger injury.

Defence: Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella could drop to the bench for Saturday’s clash amid their unconvincing performances lately. We fancy Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile to start in central defence with Reece James and Ben Chilwell operating in the right-back and left-back positions.

Midfield: Enzo Fernandez has been ever-present in Chelsea’s starting line-up since his big-money transfer from Benfica. The Argentine star has proved his credentials with a string of impressive displays. He could be part of a three-man midfield involving N’Golo Kante as well as Mason Mount, who happens to be a favourite for Lampard. Lampard played a key role in his development after handing him his Chelsea debut in 2019 and the Englishman could be reinstated into the starting XI this weekend.

Attack: Kai Havertz and Joao Felix have been consistent starters over the past few weeks and Lampard could continue with the pair in attack. Felix has scored just two goals in his Chelsea career but he has got into some brilliant scoring positions. Alongside the duo, we could see Raheem Sterling getting the nod. The England star has a superb record playing against Wolves, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists from just eight league meetings.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Wolves