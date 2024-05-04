Tottenham plot swoop to sign £50m Chelsea star Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are drawing up ‘parallel transfer plans’ which include signing Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher, according to The Telegraph.

Spurs’ aim of securing a Champions League berth next season is still alive despite their loss to Chelsea on Thursday night. The north London club are making plans for the summer and the report says they see Gallagher as a ‘realistic’ target.

However, the Telegraph reports that Tottenham’s transfer plan hinges on two scenarios: one if they leapfrog Aston Villa to a fourth-place finish, and second if they miss out on qualification to the Champions League.

Their move for Gallagher is also reported to be governed by Chelsea’s £50m valuation of the 50k-per-week midfielder. Gallagher will have just one year left on his contract this summer so Spurs will hope the Blues are forced to lower their asking price.

Ange Postecoglou is hoping to bring in at least three top signings with a midfielder, centre-forward and a central defender an the agenda, according to the Telegraph. Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has been earmarked as a possible target.

Other transfer targets include Everton’s Amadou Onana, Barcelona’s Raphinha and Juventus’ youngster Samuel Illing-Junior. There players are all being considered by the north London side, as per the report.

MIDFIELD REINFORCEMENT

In what has been a dwindling season for Chelsea, Gallagher has been a shining light for the Blues, quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Bridge.

The 12-cap England International has been one of Chelsea’s most consistent players, increasingly becoming an integral core of Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

With Chelsea ready to cash in on the combative midfielder, Tottenham are a perfect fit and Postecoglou – who has showcased his talent-nurturing ability – should be a good coach to utilize Gallagher in his high-press, free-flowing, football system.

A tireless runner, an enigmatic presser and a proficient passer, Gallagher ticks all the boxes as the archetypical midfielder to fit Postecoglou’s combative midfield setup.

Tottenham currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of Villa in fourth place with a game in hand. Their quest to usurp the Villains for a Champions League position will continue this weekend as Spurs take on Liverpool at Anfield.