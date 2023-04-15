Chelsea hold talks with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund

According to Corriere di Bergamo (via Tutto Atalanta), Chelsea recently met with Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi to discuss a move for Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish star has been on the radar of many top European clubs but Chelsea could have the upper hand.

As per Corriere di Bergamo, Chelsea held talks with Percassi in London last month and Hojlund was the main theme of the meeting between the clubs.

The same outlet claim that the London giants could make an attractive offer of £61 million for the striker.

Potential

Hojlund signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer but he was largely a substitute until the World Cup.

However, since the tournament, he has been a regular starter for the Serie A side. The youngster has caught the eye with his extreme pace, aerial presence and ability to get into scoring positions.

The Dane only has 8 goals and 3 assists for Atalanta so far but his playing style has been likened to Erling Braut Haaland. He is nowhere near Haaland’s ability but there is huge potential in him.

Chelsea are currently pressing ahead with their interest in the striker and we won’t be surprised if they make a formal bid to sign him in the coming weeks if they appoint a permanent manager.

Frank Lampard is on interim charge until the end of the campaign and the hierarchy would not want to make any future transfer decisions until they get the green light from the next head coach.

Apart from Chelsea, Arsenal have also expressed their interest in landing Hojlund this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his attack. However, whether they will compete financially with the Blues is a big question mark.

Arsenal have been willing to spend big sums of money to sign their key targets recently but they could be reluctant to pay £61 million on a young striker, who has had just one season of big league experience.