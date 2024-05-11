Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Dani Olmo

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

Having revamped the engine room last summer, it was thought that the Reds wouldn’t look to sign any more new midfielders in the upcoming window and would aim to reinforce other areas of the squad.

However, the Merseyside club are seemingly planning to sign a new option to beef up their engine room as they have been linked with numerous names in recent times.

Teun Koopmeiners have consistently been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the summer window but Olmo is now emerging as a new serious option.

According to the report by Sport(via PressReader), Liverpool have expressed their interest in the Spain international and they are currently ‘on the prowl’ to secure his signature.

Battle

The report further claims that Olmo has a £51m release clause included in his current contract and the price wouldn’t be an issue for the Reds to sign the midfielder.

However, Sports states that Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on signing him and either club could make a concrete approach in the off-season. Therefore, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

In addition, the Spanish outlet says that Barcelona are also keen on signing him and the 26-year-old would be happy to return to his boyhood club. But, the Blaugrana can’t afford to spend the reported £51m fee and Leipzig wouldn’t give any discount to any of his potential suitors.

It has been suggested that Arsenal and Man Utd are looking to reinforce their midfielder department as well. However, both of those clubs are reportedly interested in signing a defensive-minded midfielder, rather than an attacking one.

In addition, Liverpool are well-stocked in their attacking midfield position so they don’t need to sign a new option unless they cash-in on any of the current players.

Therefore, although Olmo is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd, Arsenal or Liverpool if any of those clubs purchase him this summer, they might be better off exploring options to reinforce other areas of the squad.