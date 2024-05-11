Tottenham in battle with Liverpool & Arsenal for Raphinha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Barcelona star Raphinha this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United a couple of years ago, the Brazilian enjoyed a promising debut campaign in La Liga last term, helping his side win the league title.

Although the South American has found it difficult to play regularly this season due to injury problems, he has showcased his qualities this season as well, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that although Barcelona are happy with the 27-year-old’s displays this term, they are planning to cash-in on him due to their financial difficulties.

The journalist further claims that Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool have already expressed their interest in signing him by taking advantage of the Spanish giants’ current situation and they have already held talks over this deal.

Battle

Bailey also reports that Barcelona purchased Raphinha for a fee of around £50m a couple of years ago and they would be willing to get a little more than that sum to sell their star man. So, Arsenal, Tottenham or Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to secure the Brazilian’s signature.

The journalist further claims that Raphinha is happy to stay at Barcelona but he could be open to leaving the club if the Catalan giants eventually opt to cash-in on him this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka over the last few years. However, they haven’t opted to sign anyone yet but things could be different this time around.

On the other hand, Tottenham are seemingly looking to bolster their frontline to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance and the Australian boss appears to be seeking a new right-winger this summer.

Liverpool are also reportedly in the market to sign a new right-sided forward as Mohamed Salah’s long-term future is currently uncertain at Anfield.

Raphinha is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham if any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.