Why should Man Utd sign James Ward-Prowse?

90min has revealed that Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing England international and Southampton star, James Ward Prowse.

Southampton are currently bottom of the Premier League table and are facing being relegated to the Championship. If that does happen, a number of key first-team players would be sold this summer including Ward Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Kyle Walker-Peters.

The situation has alerted clubs in the upper echelons of the division and 90min says Man Utd are keeping a close eye on Ward-Prowse ahead of a potential swoop. Erik ten Hag is expected to further strengthen his squad this summer and midfield could be an area he looks to improve, especially if Scott McTominay or Fred are sold.

This is not the first time that United have been linked with Ward-Prowse as the midfielder has been constantly linked with a big-money move away from Southampton in recent transfer windows.

However, Man Utd would face competition as the report says Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa also admire the 28-year-old. He won’t be cheap either as 90min suggests that Southampton will want £50m for their captain this summer.

Why Should United sign him?

Manchester United are in need of midfield reinforcements so their interest in Ward-Prowse makes sense. Southampton have been all over the place this season but Ward-Prowse has been one of the very few positives for the Saints. The 28-year-old has managed to score seven goals while providing a further two assists in his 31 appearances in the Premier League this season.

He is a midfielder with an eye for goal. In total, this season, Ward-Prowse has launched 39 shots with 16 of them hitting the target. He also managed to complete a total of 85% of passes attempted while carrying an impressive 63% tackle success rate. He is a complete package in the middle of the park and is one of the most hard-working players on the pitch. This suits ten Hag’s mentality and his requirements, so it is clear why United should sign him.

Ward-Prowse is also only one free-kick goal away from equalling David Beckham’s record of 18, so it would be useful to have a set-piece specialist in the squad.

Moreover, Ward-Prowse has plenty of Premier League experience, so could be a smart buy. He has made 336 appearances in the English top flight, scoring 47 times while assisting on 38 occasions.

The Red Devils must do everything in order to get Ward-Prowse, who has been at Southampton since the age of eight, as he’d be an excellent addition to the squad.