Man Utd in battle with Tottenham to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Fulham’s outgoing star Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, as per Caught Offside.

After struggling with their leaky-defence this season, the Red Devils are reportedly keen on revamping their backline in the upcoming window. Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are all likely to leave at the end of this season and Man Utd have already been linked with several defenders ahead of the summer window.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva have all been suggested as serious targets for the record Premier League champions but it seems Adarabioyo is on their radar as well.

The Fulham star is set to leave the Craven Cottage as a free agent this summer so he would be a feasible option for United amid their tight financial situation.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Man Utd are big ‘admirers’ of Adarabioyo so they could make a concrete approach to purchase him this summer. However, the report claims that Tottenham are currently showing the ‘most concrete interest’ and they have already made ‘contact’ to secure his signature this summer. Therefore, it appears the North London club are currently ahead of Man Utd in this race.

Battle

It has been suggested that despite signing Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin over the last two transfer windows, Spurs are keen on signing a new defender ahead of next season. They have been linked with a few names in recent times with Adarabioyo emerging as a key option.

The Fulham star, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is quick, strong, excellent in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, can dribble past opposition players in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, the 26-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in his career at the highest level and therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to beat the Red Devils in this race if Adarabioyo leaves Fulham at the end of this season.