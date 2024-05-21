Liverpool eyeing surprise deal for Orkun Kokcu



According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Liverpool have emerged as fresh candidates to sign Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer.

The Turkey international was on the radar of Premier League clubs last summer, but he ended up joining Benfica from Feyenoord where he was the club captain under manager Arne Slot.

Slot has now been announced as Liverpool’s new head coach and Fotospor claim that the 45-year-old could be eyeing a reunion with the 23-year-old, who graduated through the Feyenoord ranks.

Benfica purchased Kokcu from the former Dutch champions for £21 million and it is reported that the Portuguese giants could sell him for a record fee when the transfer window reopens.

Possible reunion

Liverpool focused primarily on strengthening their midfield department last summer. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Despite the huge investment in the position, there is still a potential point of weakness. The Merseyside giants are still lagging behind when it comes to creativity from the midfield.

Kokcu could be a good solution for the Reds and Slot. The Turkish star had a good 2023/24 campaign with Benfica. He scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists from 43 appearances.

The midfielder was still unhappy with the constant change in his position by the manager. He played in the defensive, central and attacking midfield roles under Roger Schmidt.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix is currently Benfica’s record sale at £108 million and it is unlikely that Liverpool will pay such a fee for Kokcu. The Reds may not offer more than £60 million.

A transfer could also depend on Slot’s stance. The Dutchman may feel that he can get the best out of the midfielder in his prime, given he was his main playmaker at Feyenoord.

Kokcu could be easily persuaded to move to Anfield due to Slot’s presence, but a transfer could ultimately depend on whether Benfica are prepared to negotiate on the transfer fee.