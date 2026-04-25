Liverpool join Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could finish the Premier League season by securing passage to next year’s Champions League, and it might be enough for Arne Slot to retain his job for another campaign after a turbulent few months.

One of the Dutchman’s objectives is to rebuild his midfield, particularly with a defensive option expected to be a key priority, and as per Graeme Bailey, Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a possible option.

Manchester United have already been linked with a transfer for the former AS Monaco midfielder as they look to replace Casemiro, so the Reds might face a familiar rival as they bid to seal a player’s signing who they have tracked since a few years.

Tchouameni a brilliant choice

Aurelien Tchouameni would be an excellent signing for Liverpool. The 26-year-old is one of the world’s best defensive midfielders and having played extensively over the last few seasons for Real Madrid, he has experience on the biggest of stages too.

He has an imposing presence in the engine room, thanks to his physique, and can win tackles and aerial duels dominantly against his opposition. When in possession, he can distribute the ball well from the deeper-lying positions as well.

Tchouameni is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 with the Whites, who would command a hefty amount to part ways with a player who is one of the most important fixtures in their starting eleven.

With that said, Liverpool would likely hold the upper hand for his signing over Manchester United given their longstanding interest in Tchouameni, though the Red Devils could look to financially outmuscle their rivals to the Frenchman’s purchase.