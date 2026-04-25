Chelsea and Liverpool could battle to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford

Chelsea and Liverpool are expected to be in the transfer market for a goalkeeper, as the Blues will look to move on from Robert Sanchez, whereas the Reds need to plan for life after Alisson Becker and add competition for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

GOAL has reported that the Premier League giants could be in a battle to sign James Trafford from Manchester City in the summer, with the English international expected to depart the Etihad Stadium.

He joined Man City from Burnley last year but the Sky Blues signed Gianluigi Donnarumma shortly thereafter, which has meant that Trafford has lost his expected primary role to the former Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper.

Chelsea may be favourites for Trafford

Between Chelsea and Liverpool, the Londoners are likely to be in pole position to secure a transfer for James Trafford from Manchester City as Robert Sanchez has not left a positive impression for well over a year now.

At Liverpool, the former Burnley goalkeeper could face a familiar problem that he does at Manchester City as even if Alisson Becker departs Anfield, Giorgi Mamardashvili could come good having been excellent at Valencia not very long ago.

Trafford’s addition would significantly bolster Chelsea. They would have signed a top quality goalkeeper, who is excellent with the ball at his feet, has strong shot-stopping ability and commands the box very well with his height.

On Transfermarkt, James Trafford is valued at £20 million and though he will look to leave Man City in the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen what his asking price will be, especially if a Premier League rival wants to acquire him.