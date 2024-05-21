Man Utd plot double swoop to sign Bremer & Olise this summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer and Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Despite winning the final two games of this season, the Red Devils have been forced to settle for an eighth-place finish in the Premier League this season. This is United’s worst finish in the Premier League so Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford is currently hanging in the balance and it has been suggested that the Dutch boss’ future will become clear following the FA Cup final.

So, following a disappointing campaign this term, the record Premier League are reportedly keen on strengthening the squad this summer to turn their fortune around next season.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are set to revamp their ageing backline this summer with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva all being mentioned as key targets.

On the other hand, following Antony’s struggles to showcase his best after joining the club ahead of the last campaign and Jadon Sancho’s fallout with Ten Hag, Man Utd have seemingly started exploring the market to sign a new right-winger this summer.

Man Utd plot double swoop

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Man Utd appreciate Olise and they could make a concrete approach to sign him this summer to reinforce the frontline.

However, the journalist claims that purchasing the Frenchman won’t be easy for Man Utd as Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on securing his signature in the off-season.

Romano also states that apart from Olise, the record Premier League champions are also interested in signing Bremer and they could also attempt to sign him this summer.

Romano said:

“These are two players really appreciated by Manchester United. For Olise, I’m sure they consider him as one of the players they would like to sign in the summer transfer window, so they know there is going to be competition because Olise is on the list of many clubs. “Chelsea wanted him one year ago, now there is interest also from other clubs including Newcastle and Arsenal so it’s going to be busy for Olise.”

It has been suggested that Olise has a £60m release clause included in his current contract, while Juventus reportedly want a fee of around £51m to let Bremer leave the club. So, Man Utd would need to splash a combined fee of around £111m to purchase their two key targets in the upcoming window.