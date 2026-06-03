Man Utd plot swoop to sign Newcastle’s Lewis Hall

Manchester United have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per The Athletic.

After struggling with fitness problems over the last couple of years, Luke Shaw started all 38 Premier League matches this season. He made two goal contributions and kept five clean sheets. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the league.

However, with the 30-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, the Red Devils have seemingly started exploring options to replace the former Southampton star.

Initially, Man Utd bought Patrick Dorgu from Lecce to provide cover for Shaw, but the Dane has showcased his best as a winger rather than a fullback.

Now, The Athletic report that Man Utd are interested in signing Hall after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and could make a concrete approach during this offseason.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer, but they might change their stance should they receive a formal proposal worth more than £50m.

Man Utd’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, already knows the player very well, having previously crossed paths with him at Chelsea.

Hall to Man Utd

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 21-year-old initially moved to St James’ Park on loan before the deal became permanent a couple of years ago.

Although the Magpies displayed inconsistent performances this season, Hall showcased glimpses of his qualities, making three goal contributions and keeping four clean sheets across all competitions.

He is a technically gifted left-footed left-back by trait. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. He would be an ideal option to replace Shaw; therefore, the Englishman might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.