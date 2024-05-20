Man Utd join race to sign Brest left-back Bradley Locko



According to Jeunes Footeux, Manchester United have joined Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Brest left-back Bradley Locko during the summer transfer window.

Man United have struggled to find a constant presence in the left-back position this season. Luke Shaw has had persistent injury problems and he is no longer a reliable option for the Red Devils. Tyrell Malacia was signed to provide back-up to Shaw, but the Dutchman has been out for the whole campaign due to a knee injury.

The club are now looking to sign a new left-back during the summer and Jeunes Footeux claim that they have joined Fulham and Forest in the pursuit of Locko, who has 3 assists from 35 appearances for Brest this season. The Ligue 1 outfit are prepared to accept a package of £17 million to part ways with the 22-year-old Frenchman.

While United are being linked with Locko, Jeunes Footeux add that he is not the priority target for Erik ten Hag’s team. Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri is the number one choice to bolster the left-back department.

Priority

United have been lagging behind their opponents in the left-back department this season. Manager Erik ten Hag has had to constantly change his personnel in the position and Diogo Dalot is currently the preferred choice.

The Dutchman will want a reliable figure to provide competition to Shaw and Malacia. Locko would be a good signing for United. He won an impressive 6.8 duels and 2.9 tackles per Ligue 1 game last season alongside 1.7 clearances.

The Frenchman also has the potential in the final 3rd, having completed 1 cross per outing. With the low price tag mentioned, the Red Devils could be tempted to secure his signature when the transfer window reopens this summer.

However, we won’t be surprised if United give preference to signing Ait-Nouri instead. The Algerian has already adapted to the Premier League’s intensity and he has developed into one of the most sought-after left-backs.

He will cost on the higher side at £50 million, but could be seen as a starter ahead of Shaw and Malacia next season.