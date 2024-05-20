Chelsea in the race to make ‘needless’ Crysencio Summerville signing

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United this summer as they look to further strengthen their attack, Football.London has reported.

Summerville has earned himself the reputation of a ‘promising and exciting winger’ off the back of a glorious campaign at Elland Road, where he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season.

Leeds would be forced to get rid of players for Financial Fair Play reasons if they fail to reach the Premier League, the report adds, and there is understood to be interested in Summerville from Stamford Bridge.

Summerville has been valued at £30 million and is also on Liverpool’s transfer list so Chelsea face competition. He has, however, been described as ‘unnecessary’ by the report. The full assessment of his possible signing for Chelsea was as follows:

“Summerville feels a bit unnecessary in this environment. Even as a promising and exciting winger, it’s not exactly something the Blues currently lack. Maybe not trying for him at this stage will look like bad business, but that cannot be the driving force behind a transfer.”

Chelsea could benefit from Summerville

Crysencio Summerville is one of the leading names in the EFL Championship and he’s expected to play in the Premier League next season, regardless of whether he plays for Leeds or not.

Chelsea need to add depth on the flanks as in the current squad there are only three available wingers, namely Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling.

Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino has found goals hard to come by from the wide areas this year and he would welcome a different profile to join next season to add a layer of dynamism in his roster as well as to alleviate some burden off Cole Palmer.

Chelsea, like Leeds, could also come under the FFP radar for their spending and as such, the west Londoners will need to sell players before they can sign anyone in the summer.

Summerville could be a worthy addition, however, as he would be much more than a “needless £30 million transfer” option as Football.London suggests.