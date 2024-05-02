Man Utd and Tottenham want to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle to sign Galatasaray utility man Baris Alper Yilmaz in the summer, according to a report from HITC.

The 23-year-old has attracted the attention of the top Premier League clubs with his impressive performances this season. The report says Tottenham are showing a keen interest along with Man Utd but they face further competition from Aston Villa and Brighton.

Manchester United need to add more quality in the wide areas and the Turkish winger is versatile enough to operate on both flanks. He would add goals and creativity to the United squad if he moved to Old Trafford.

Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to expectations since joining the club and Manchester United need alternatives in the summer. They will need to add more quality and depth to their attack and a winger should be one of their priorities.

Yilmaz would certainly be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and a move to Manchester United would be an exciting opportunity.

He is reportedly valued at £22 million so Yilmaz is available at a reasonable price but United face competition from Tottenham for his signature.

Yilmaz would improve Tottenham

Similarly, Spurs need more depth in the attack. Yilmaz can operate on either frank but he is primarily a right sided winger. His arrival would allow Dejan Kulusevski to operate in a more central role and the Swedish international has shown that he can excel as the number ten.

Tottenham have been overly dependent on James Maddison for creativity and goals from the central areas. Shifting Kulusevski to that position will allow Ange Postecoglou to shuffle his options more often. Maddison has looked burnt out in recent weeks and the England international clearly needs more support.

Yilmaz has six goals and provided nine assists in all competitions this season, and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players. He could be the ideal replacement for Timo Werner who could leave the club upon the expiry of his loan deal.