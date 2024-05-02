Man Utd register interest in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After letting David de Gea and Dean Henderson leave the club, the Red Devils opted to revamp their goalkeeping department by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir last summer.

However, according to the report by Fichajes, following Onana’s inconsistent performances this season, Man Utd have already started exploring the market to sign a new shot-stopper in the off-season.

The report further claims that United want to stabilise their goalkeeping position and have identified Mamardashvili as a key target after being impressed by his recent performances this season. Fichajes states that the Valencia star could leave the Estadio Mestalla ahead of next season so Man Utd could sign him should they formalise their interest.

However, the Spanish outlet says that purchasing Mamardashvili won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Mamardashvili to Man Utd

The 23-year-old – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Valencia are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer.

Mamardashvili, standing at 6ft 7in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper and is also aerially efficient. However, he lacks qualities with the ball at his feet and isn’t most comfortable playing in the sweeper-keeper role.

So, he might not be an ideal option to play in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based system. Therefore, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to reinforce their goalkeeping department or could opt to continue with Onana.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign Mamardashvili in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing draw against Burnley last weekend, Man Utd’s hope of qualifying for the Champions League has now diminished. So, they will now be hoping to win their remaining games in the league to secure the Europa League spot.

But, United have reached the final of the FA Cup and they will be hoping to finish the campaign by winning silverware – which would be huge for them amid this difficult season.