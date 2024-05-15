Man Utd & Tottenham in battle to sign Angel Gomes

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having ranked through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 23-year-old decided to leave Old Trafford back in 2020 after failing to play regular first-team football.

Upon joining Les Dogues as a free agent, the Englishman initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings, but he has been enjoying a promising campaign in the French top-flight this term, guiding his team to finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that Man Utd have been monitoring Gomes’ development closely and having been impressed by his performances, they are now considering bringing the Englishman back to the club.

Battle

However, the journalist says that Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye on Gomes’ displays before making a potential swoop to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Bailey also claims that apart from Man Utd and Tottenham, West Ham United, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also keen on signing him. So, Man Utd or Spurs are set to face tough competition in getting any potential deal done for him this summer.

The Lille star – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – is set to enter the final year of his current contract so Les Dogues could decide to cash-in on him this summer in fear of losing him for free next year.

Gomes is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession.

The Englishman is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Gomes in the upcoming transfer window.