Man Utd add Kieran McKenna to their managerial shortlist

The Guardian has claimed that Manchester United have commenced ‘initial contact’ with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna with Erik ten Hag’s future under heavy speculation.

A poor campaign which has seen the Red Devils miss out on a top-four finish could culminate with the firing of the Dutchman, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to make a decision after the FA Cup Final.

If ten Hag is dismissed, McKenna has emerged as a ‘surprise candidate’, according to the Guardian. The report adds that United have already held initial talks and McKenna is under ‘serious consideration’ for the hot-seat.

McKenna spent six years at Manchester United in different capacities. The 38-year-old started out as the U18s head coach for two years in 2016, leading them to the Premier League Northern Division. He was then assistant manager to Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick in a role that lasted three years in the dugout.

He left in November 2021 to coach Ipswich Town and has produced commendable results, most recently earning them a Premier League promotion for the first time in over two decades.

Brighton & Hove Albion are circling over him as a replacement option for Roberto De Zerbi amid Serie A interest, whereas Brentford are also candidates for his services if Thomas Frank, another coach linked with Manchester United, leaves this summer.

Ipswich will hold talks with McKenna soon and hope to convince him to lead them in their Premier League venture next season.

Man Utd and McKenna could be a successful match

Kieran McKenna would find it difficult to turn Manchester United down if they offer him a convincing sporting project, and as such, their association could prove to be a match made in heaven.

The English manager would already know several players in the team having worked closely with them in the recent past. He can leverage this experience to get the best out of them if he is appointed for the head coach’s role.

With that said, his achievement of leading Ipswich to the Premier League speaks for itself.

McKenna has played an offensive brand of football which has seen his team score over 90 goals in the Championship this season.

Manchester United are in need of exactly that – a direct attacking game plan – and there may not be a better person to deliver it than someone who has worked at the club earlier for over five years.