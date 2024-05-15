Tottenham could try to sign Jack Grealish this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly attempt to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish this summer, as per the former Spurs defender Alan Hutton.

The Lilywhites tried to purchase the Englishman a few years ago during his time with Aston Villa in the Championship. However, they eventually opted not to push forward with the deal so a move didn’t materialise.

But, after gaining promotion with the Villans, the 28-year-old flourished his career in the English top-flight – which eventually earned him a big-money move to Manchester City.

Upon moving to the Etihad Stadium back in 2021, Grealish has enjoyed a stellar time over the last few years, winning the treble last season. But, he has struggled to find regular first-team football this campaign.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man City are planning to cash-in on Grealish this summer to raise funds in order to add new faces ahead of next season.

Grealish to Tottenham

Now, speaking on the same website, Hutton, who is in close contact with his ex-club and is also close to Grealish having played together at Aston Villa, has said that Tottenham could try to sign Grealish if the Citizens allow the Englishman to leave the club for a reasonable fee.

The former right-back further claims that Spurs could use Grealish as the attacking midfielder if they were to purchase him and Hutton also says that the 28-year-old possesses the qualities to improve every team in the world.

However, the ex-defender states that having splashed around £100m to sign Grealish a few years ago, Man City are likely to demand a ‘substantial’ fee to sell their star man. So, Tottenham will have to spend a large sum to lure the former Aston Villa star to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Hutton said:

“I think the number ten role is somewhere Grealish could play at Tottenham. If Maddison isn’t available or isn’t on form, you need the backup and he could come in. But, from what I know, it comes down to money. Man City paid £100m, and I was at Villa when Daniel Levy wasn’t willing to spend £20m to bring him from the Championship. “He’s 28 now, but they’ll still want a substantial fee. Grealish goes in and makes all teams better, when he’s on form and playing at the top level. I think he may well be happy where he is for the moment.”

Grealish is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.