Arsenal planning free transfer swoop of Wilfried Zaha

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are planning to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer.

The London giants have been long-term admirers of the Ivorian star and they were first interested in signing him from Palace in the summer of 2019.

There has since been constant speculation and Football Insider report that the club are now ready to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer agreement.

Zaha has been offered a fresh £200,000 per week deal at Selhurst Park but it is claimed that he is prepared to challenge himself after nine years with Palace.

Bargain

Zaha has been one of the most consistent wingers in the Premier League. He has only 7 goals and 2 assists this season but this has been due to injury issues.

When fit and firing, the Ivorian is hard to contain for opposition defenders and manager Mikel Arteta could look to bring his experience into the Arsenal squad.

The Gunners boss signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January and the Belgian has had an immediate impact with 1 goal and 8 assists.

Zaha could make a similar impression for the Gunners. He may not start every game next term but could be a gamechanger off the bench with his vast experience.

Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea are also interested in landing the former Manchester United man but the Gunners have a big advantage over their London counterparts.

They have booked their spot in next season’s Champions League and this could be a huge factor to persuade to join them this summer.

A deal for Zaha would probably mean that Reiss Nelson could leave Arsenal on a free transfer during the next transfer window.

He has turned down a contract proposal from the Arsenal board amid interest from Brighton. Zaha could be his replacement.

The 29-year-old would be a huge bargain signing on a free transfer, considering he can operate from the left wing, right wing or play up front as the main striker.