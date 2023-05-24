Manchester United predicted line-up against Chelsea

Manchester United will host Chelsea in their penultimate game of this season’s Premier League campaign on Thursday evening at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be coming into this game off the back of a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth courtesy of Casemiro’s stunning strike early on in the game.

Following Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa last weekend, the Red Devils only need one point from the final two games to qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, Man Utd should focus on winning their next two league games to finish the season in third and enter the F.A Cup final full of confidence.

Man Utd predicted line-up vs Chelsea

After winning the Golden Gloves award following yet another clean-sheet last time out, David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks for United.

Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season so Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are expected to start at the heart of United’s defence once again, leaving Harry Maguire among the substitutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka would keep hold of his place in the right-back position and Luke Shaw should remain on the opposite side. So, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia could continue on the bench.

Casemiro will be deployed as the deep-lying midfielder and alongside the Brazilian, Christian Eriksen is likely to commence for Ten Hag’s side. So, Fred and Scott McTominay will have to settle for a place on the bench. Marcel Sabitzer is not in contention to feature after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee issue.

Bruno Fernandes is set to continue in the advanced midfielder role for Man Utd and Antony will keep his place in his preferred right-wing position. Marcus Rashford has returned to training after recovering from an illness – which kept him out last weekend. So, he should start on the left flank against Chelsea, replacing Jadon Sancho.

Anthony Martial may continue as the centre-forward for Man Utd, meaning Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst will be among the substitutes once again. Donny van de Beek has stepped up his recovery after undergoing knee surgery, but he is not in contention to feature in any of United’s remaining fixtures this season.