Tottenham open talks to sign Galatasaray star Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened formal negotiations to sign Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Sporx.

The 24-year-old joined the Super Lig giants back in 2021 from FC Kobenhavn in a £6m deal. After enjoying a solid debut campaign last term, the Dane has been displaying brilliant performances for Cimbom this season, keeping 15 clean-sheets in 31 league appearances.

The centre-back has been an integral part of Galatasaray’s success this term, helping his side in their quest of winning the league title. It seems Nelsson’s recent promising displays in the Turkish top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already attracted the attention of Premier League club, Tottenham.

According to the report by Sporx, Tottenham have already opened formal talks to sign Nelsson this summer and they have made an £11m offer to acquire his service.

However, the report claims that Galatasaray have rejected Spurs’ opening proposal as they are demanding a fee of around £22m [€25m] to let their star man leave.

Nelsson to Tottenham

Sporx also says that Tottenham haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Nelsson and they will return with an improved bid to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham have struggled with their leaky backline this season as they have conceded 62 goals in 37 league games – which is the worst defensive display among the teams who are in the top half of the table.

So, it has become apparent that the Lilywhites need to address that issue by signing a new centre-back and Nelsson could be a solid acquisition if he were to join the club.

The 24-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back, brilliant in the air, reads the game extremely well and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Nelsson has already showcased his talent during his time at Nef Stadyumu over the last few campaigns and the North Londoners will be hoping that the Dane will be able to replicate the same performance should he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane at the end of this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to secure Nelsson’s signature to strengthen their backline this summer.