Everton eye Luton defender Teden Mengi as Jarred Branthwaite replacement

Everton have set their sights on Luton Town defender, Teden Mengi for a potential move in the summer transfer window, as per Football Transfers.

The 22-year-old has been a pivotal member of Rob Edward’s squad this season, featuring in 28 Premier League matches as they continue to fight to avoid the drop.

Mengi could depart Kenilworth Road this summer and Football Insider reports that Everton have earmarked the £10k-a-week centre-back among the options to replace the highly sought-after Jarred Branthwaite – who is attracting interest from both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

However, the Toffees are set to face stiff competition for the former Manchester United academy star – who featured twice for the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen closely monitoring the player.

Mengi’s future with the Hatters was primed to be revisited after the current season, but uncertainty over the club’s League status has stalled discussions. In the case of a relegation for Luton this season, Mengi who is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt, is likely to depart the club with Everton keeping a close eye on him.

Everton eye Mengi move

Everton have faced ups and downs in this season’s Premier League campaign both on and off the pitch. While their point deductions may have taken effect on their League position, Sean Dyche ensured his side were relentless in their pursuit of survival which they eventually achieved.

On the performance aspect of it, the Toffees may understandably not hold enough possession in games, but one thing the Merseyside club have developed is their defensive solidity. Their 49 conceded goals is the fourth-best in the Premier League this season behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

A large part of their defensive solidity was owed to the compactness of Branthwaite – who is currently attracting interest from top clubs throughout Europe.

Everton could be set to replace the 21-year-old with Mengi, who has been an absolute rock for Edward’s side this season.

A ferocious tackler, an aerial beast and a keen eye for pass, Mengi possesses all the necessary ingredients to thrive under Dyche’s system but it remains to be seen how proactive the Toffees will act to bring the England u21 International to Goodison Park next season.