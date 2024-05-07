Liverpool could reunite Slot with Feyenoord duo



According to Football Insider, Liverpool could move for Feyenoord duo Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida after the appointment of Arne Slot as their new manager.

The Merseyside heavyweights are currently in the process of recruiting a new head coach with Jurgen Klopp confirming that he will step down from his position after 9 years at the club. Liverpool have already agreed terms in principle with Feyenoord for Slot’s release and an announcement is expected in the coming days.

Football Insider now report that Slot may not be the only one arriving from Feyenoord. The source claim that the Reds are targeting midfielder Wieffer and defender Geertruida to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Double swoop

Slot comes with a big reputation from Feyenoord, having guided them to the Eredivisie title last season. They have fallen short this time around, but the Dutchman has been praised for his attacking playing style over the course of the campaign.

He has had several stand-out performers in his squad and may want to reunite with a couple of them at Anfield. Wieffer is a 24-year-old defensive midfielder, who has impressed with his positioning, high pressing and quality long balls to initiate attacks.

Wieffer has also chipped in with 6 goals and 4 assists from 40 appearances and he would be a good addition to the Liverpool squad who need a good upgrade on Wataru Endo in the holding midfield department ahead of next season.

Geertruida can play in central defence or at right-back. He has featured as a full-back this term, bagging 8 goals and 5 assists. The 23-year-old would be another quality player for the Reds due to his versatility and strong ball-playing skills.

The Netherlands duo are valued at a combined £51 million by Transfermarkt, but Feyenoord could demand a much higher fee, knowing that Liverpool are likely to back their new manager with funds to spend during the summer.