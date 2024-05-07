Tottenham could attempt to sign Jacob Ramsey this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly attempt to sign Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After coming through the Villans’ youth system, the 22-year-old has managed to establish himself as a regular starter for his boyhood club in recent times. However, his game-time has been cut-short this season due to injury problems.

But, despite his recent fitness problems, it seems the Lilywhites have been impressed by his performances so they have registered a firm interest in signing him.

Speaking on Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones has reported that Tottenham will look to sign a new midfielder this summer and are likely to focus on signing homegrown stars. So, the journalist claims that Ramsey is on the Lilywhites’ radar and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him.

However, Jones states that along with the Aston Villa star, Tottenham are also interested in signing Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher so it is going to be interesting to see whether any of them will end up at the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Ramsey to Tottenham

Jones said:

“Tottenham will try to sign a midfielder. They want homegrown players, they need to focus on players who are homegrown, that was said to me recently. So there’s a certain profile of player, so you’re see the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Conor Gallagher, these type of players linked with Tottenham.”

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa’s summer transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP rules so they need to cash-in on some stars to raise funds in order to add new faces this summer. So, Tottenham could manage to purchase Ramsey should they formalise their interest.

The 22-year-old is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role in midfield three or can play in the number ten position. In addition, he can also be deployed in the left-wing role.

Ramsey – valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure his signature in the upcoming window to reinforce their engine room.