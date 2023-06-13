Tottenham discuss final deal to sign David Raya

Tottenham Hotspur are discussing a “final fee” with Brentford to sign their first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are looking to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks this summer and they have earmarked the Spaniard as their top target. Romano says that talks are ongoing at the moment and the goalkeeper wants a move to the north London club.

Raya has a year left on his Brentford contract and the 27-year-old has made it clear that he will not sign a new deal at Brentford. He has already agreed personal terms with Tottenham, and it looks like he wants to leave.

As per Sky Sports, Brentford boss Thomas Frank values David Raya at £40m, but Spurs are reluctant to pay that amount. Manchester United are also keen to sign him, but they haven’t come up with an official offer as yet.

Tottenham and Brentford, discussing on final fee for David Raya to join Spurs — the goalkeeper wants the move. Talks ongoing. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Raya will not extend the contract in any case — been very clear with Brentford. Personal terms 100% agreed with Spurs as called on Sunday ⤵️ https://t.co/A1dlDz58wi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Replacement for Hugo Lloris

The arrival of Raya could pave the way for Lloris’s departure from Tottenham. The veteran French goalkeeper has been a great servant for the club but has publicly admitted he wants to leave for a fresh challenge.

Brentford are tough negotiators and they usually don’t sell their players unless their valuations are met. Spurs tried to sign Ollie Watkins two years back before he joined Aston Villa for £33m, but they couldn’t out-haggle Brentford from the negotiation table.

If Brentford are adamant that they won’t sell Raya for less than £40m and are happy to lose him for free, then Spurs may have to look for options elsewhere. In such a scenario, it could open the door for United but it comes as a big surprise that they haven’t made any approach as of now.

It is unclear at the moment how much Tottenham are willing to pay and whether it will be acceptable for Brentford, but the early signs indicate that a deal can be struck.