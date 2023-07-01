Tottenham are keen to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham Hotspur conceded a staggering 63 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, resulting in them finishing outside of the top-seven, so they’ve made it a priority to sign at least one centre-back this summer.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London says Spurs have their eye on Tosin Adarabioyo among others and could soon make a move. The 25-year-old has made 107 appearances in all competitions for Fulham since joining from Manchester City in 2020, but he has an uncertain future at Craven Cottage.

Adarabioyo is out of contract in 2024 and isn’t close to signing a new deal at Fulham, so he could be on his way out within 12 months. Fulham won’t want to risk losing him for nothing next year, so they might consider cashing in early while the former England youth international still has value. His asking price is reportedly €15m (£13m).

Only five other clubs shipped more league goals than Tottenham last season, so there could be existing players making way for new arrivals. Joe Rodon is at risk of the chop, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Stade Rennais.

Davinson Sánchez is another who could be moved on, as he wasn’t a regular in 2022/23. Japhet Tanganga was also on the periphery for most of the season, so he might be shown the exit door if he can be replaced. Adarabioyo would be an upgrade in defence, with Fulham shipping 10 fewer goals, but time will tell if Spurs make a move.

The 25-year-old made 29 appearances across the board last season and would surely jump at the chance to move up the career ladder. Tottenham are London-based too, so a transfer wouldn’t require him to uproot his family.

Gold says Tottenham want two centre-backs this summer, so Adarabioyo could be joined by another recruit next season, perhaps one of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.