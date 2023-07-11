Tottenham have ‘strong interest’ in signing Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, according to Football Transfers.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and it has been reported that the 29-year-old is open to the idea of joining the Bundesliga Champions. Bayern submitted an improved bid of £70m plus add‑ons for Kane after their opening bid was rejected by Spurs.

The North Londoners value Kane at closer to £100m despite having just one year left on his contract. He has already given no indication of putting pen to paper on a new deal and as it stands, he could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free transfer next summer.

Tottenham would surely rather sell him if he won’t sign a new deal and new manager Ange Postecoglou revealed that he has not had any assurances regarding the future of the England skipper.

Football Transfers claims that Tottenham have identified Vlahovic as the man they want to replace Kane should he leave. The report says Spurs have a ‘strong interest’ in the striker and were keen on signing him last summer after Manchester City showed interest in Kane.

Pep Guardiola wanted to bring Spurs’ all-time leading scorer to Etihad Stadium but the move fell through, so the Spaniard ended up signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, who scored 52 goals in all competitions as they lifted the Treble in his debut season.

Replacement for Kane

Tottenham have been linked with several forwards as Kane’s successor but Vlahovic has emerged as a prime target for the club this summer. According to Football Transfers, Juventus are ready to sell the 23-year-old if they receive a suitable offer.

Vlahovic is valued at £60m by Transfermarkt, and he’d be an excellent addition to the Tottenham side if they could get a deal agreed at that figure.

The Serbian international was one of the sought-after forwards in Italy prior to his move to Juventus from Fiorentina where he scored 48 goals and recorded eight assists in 108 appearances. He is versatile and can play a number of positions up front.

Since joining The Old Lady, he has racked up 23 goals and six assists in 63 games across all competitions. Last season, he struggled together with some key players at the club, but he managed to bang in 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances.

