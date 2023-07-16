Harry Kane is keen on joining Man Utd this summer

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is reportedly keen on joining Manchester United in this transfer window, as per the Independent.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his current contract and it has been suggested that he has no intention of signing an extension with the Lilywhites.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge over the last few months and it has previously been reported that Man Utd were looking to sign the 29-year-old by taking advantage of this situation to strengthen their frontline.

However, Tottenham chairman Danie Levi is reportedly desperate to keep hold of Kane regardless of whether he leaves for free at the end of next term. So, United have seemingly decided to pull the plug on signing the Spurs star.

However, according to the report by The Independent, Kane’s ‘first preference’ is to move to Old Trafford this summer and Spurs could eventually opt to cash-in on their star man if they receive an un-refusable proposal from his potential suitors such as Man Utd. So, this is a boost for United in pursuit of the England international.

Kane to Man Utd

However, the report claims that Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him and they have already submitted two official proposals worth up to £70m. Along with the Bundesliga giants, PSG are also plotting a swoop for the Tottenham ace so, United are set to face fierce competition from the Bavarian club and Les Parisiens in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has been suggested that Man Utd’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations and they can only spend £120m net this summer. So, it doesn’t look likely that United have the necessary financial resources to broker a deal for Kane – valued at around £77m by Transfermarkt – this summer.

As a consequence of that, Erik ten Hag has been forced to explore cheaper alternatives to bolster the attacking department and Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a serious target.

Atalanta reportedly want a fee of around £60m to let their star man leave this summer so United will have to spend big to acquire the Denmark international’s service.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can manage to secure a deal for Kane in this transfer window or decide to sign Hojlund to strengthen their frontline.