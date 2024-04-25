Man Utd register interest in signing Edmond Tapsoba

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba this summer, as per the Mirror.

Following a promising campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, the optimism was high ahead of this season as it was thought that United would progress this season.

However, things have gone completely south for the Red Devils, but amid a disappointing campaign, Ten Hag has managed to guide his team to the final of the FA Cup.

It has been suggested that United’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who is set to look after the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford – is ready to give Ten Hag time and is planning the next season with the Dutch boss in charge.

The former Ajax boss is reportedly keen on revamping the backline this summer with Man Utd linked with several defenders ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Tapsoba to Man Utd

Now, according to the report by the Mirror, the Red Devils have created a list of centre-back targets with Jarrad Branthwaite being among them, but Tapsoba is on their radar as well.

The report further claims that Man Utd’s transfer budget is likely to be restricted due to FFP regulations this summer so they are ready to sell some of their star men to raise funds and United are willing to offload up to 12 players with Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro being among them.

It has previously been suggested that Leverkusen would be forced to sell one of their star men this summer to raise money to sign a few new players so they could opt to cash-in on Tapsoba.

The defender – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – has enjoyed a promising time at BayArena this season, helping his side win the Bundesliga title. He is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the 25-year-old in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their backline.