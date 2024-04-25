Man Utd step up efforts to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong ahead of the summer window, as per SportBILD via SportWitness.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months and the report says Manchester United have now ‘intensified’ talks to sign the attacking full-back.

However, United must act fast to get a bargain deal agreed as Frimpong has a £35m release clause in his contract that expires just before the Euro’s start in June. Not only that, but the report also states that several other top clubs are also showing a keen interest in Frimpong so Man Utd need to formalise their pursuit soon or risk missing out.

Frimpong has been a key player for the German club this season and he has helped them with the Bundesliga title. The defender has 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions making him one of the most dangerous full-backs in Europe.

It is no surprise that big clubs like Manchester United are keen on him and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to trigger his release clause over the coming months.

Jeremie Frimpong would improve Man Utd

Frimpong would be a superb signing for Manchester United and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League defender during his time at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had his fair share of criticism because of his limitations as a full back and Manchester United need someone who can contribute at both ends of the pitch. Frimpong seems like the ideal fit for them and he would help them improve going forward.

The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United would be quite tempting for the Dutchman as well, and he might look to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. He has already proven himself in the Bundesliga and a move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step for him.