Man Utd ‘leading the race’ to sign Michael Olise this summer

Manchester United are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer, as per ESPN.

Antony has struggled to showcase his best after joining the club back in 2022, while Jadon Sancho is likely to leave after falling out with Erik ten Hag. Alejandro Garnacho has been playing on the right flank this season, but he is more comfortable on the opposite side. So, having struggled with their right-wing position, Man Utd have seemingly decided to reinforce this position this summer.

According to the report by ESPN, Man Utd have identified Olise as a ‘key target’ and are currently ‘at the head of the queue’ to sign him.

The report further claims that Olise has a release clause around £50-60m included in his current contract so the Red Devils will have to splash a big fee to lure him to Old Trafford.

ESPN states that Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing Olise, but Man Utd are currently ‘leading the race’, though they won’t be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

Olise to Man Utd

Olise, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas and has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

The Frenchman is a highly talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would be a great coup for the Red Devils to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him.

However, Olise has struggled with hamstring issues in recent times so Man Utd need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop for him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure his signature in the upcoming window to strengthen their attacking department.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will face off against Crystal Palace on Monday night in their next Premier League and they will be able to watch Olise closely in this encounter.