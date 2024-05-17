Tottenham ‘hold talks’ to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, as per Football Insider.

After moving to City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2022, the 24-year-old has been displaying promising performances in the Premier League over the last couple of campaigns.

After playing a pivotal role in helping his side survive relegation last term, the midfielder has also done the same this season, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 36 league appearances.

Although Forest aren’t mathematically safe yet, it is highly unlikely that they will be relegated this season even if they lose on the final day as they have a superior goal difference to Luton Town – who is expected to return straight back to the Championship having gained the promotion last term.

However, according to the report by Football Insider, despite Gibbs-White’s impressive performances in recent years, Nottingham could be forced to cash-in on the Englishman this summer to balance the books having been found guilty of breaching the FFP rules.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

The report further claims that Tottenham are interested in signing the midfielder and they are ready to make a move should Nuno Espirito Santo’s side eventually sell the 24-year-old.

Football Insider also states that Spurs have already held discussions to learn about the former Wolves star’s current situation before making a potential swoop this summer.

It has also been reported that Forest could accept a fee of around £60m to sell Gibbs-White so the Lilywhites will have to splash a big fee to lure the Englishman to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

However, the report says that purchasing Gibbs-White won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him.

Ange Postecoglou has already made it clear that he wants a squad overhaul this summer as he is keen on fighting for big prizes with the North London club going forward with the Australian seemingly contemplating signing a new number ten to add depth in this position.

Gibbs-White is a talented player and is a dynamic midfielder. He is efficient in taking set-pieces, has the ability to create opportunities for the attackers, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The Nottingham Forest star could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their engine room if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually manage to secure his signature if he leaves the club in the upcoming transfer window.