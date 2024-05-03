Man Utd make surprise move to sign Vitor Roque on loan

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have made a surprise move to sign Barcelona striker Vitor Roque on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old signed for the La Liga heavyweights from Athletico Paranaense last summer, but he had to wait until the January transfer window in order to be registered with them. The teenager has had limited minutes since his move and it is now reported that he could be sent out on loan next season.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Roque arrived at Barcelona for a fee of £26 million with £27 million in variables. The Catalan giants have not paid any transfer fee yet and there is a possibility that La Liga won’t allow his registration next season amid their ongoing concerns with Financial Fair Play.

While Roque has his sights on staying with the Spanish outfit, it is claimed that he could be loaned out for the next campaign. Man United have made contact with his representative regarding the same, but face competition from the likes of Napoli, Lyon, Sevilla and Real Betis this summer.

Superb talent

Roque was on the radar of elite European clubs including United before his move to Barcelona. The Brazilian was eager to join the Catalans, but he is currently a regular bench player for them. Under manager Xavi Hernandez, Roque has been restricted to minutes off the bench. He has started in just 1 of his 13 appearances.

The youngster has shown his versatility during his short spell. He has played on the left wing, right wing as well as in the main striker role which is his preferred position. With Robert Lewandowski in the Barcelona ranks, Roque may have to wait for another season or two before becoming a mainstay for them in the no.9 spot.

United have been credited with an interest in signing him on a temporary basis, but the big question mark is whether they would want to develop a teenager who plays for a direct European rival. He would be a good short-term signing for United with his huge potential, but manager Erik ten Hay may prefer a permanent signing.