Tottenham eye move to sign £50m Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur recently completed deals to sign Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz, but the Lilywhites are far from done in the transfer market. Spurs have strengthened their defence and attack this week but may now need to bolster their midfield.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way out of Tottenham this summer and Mike McGrath of the Telegraph says Conor Gallagher could be his replacement. The 23-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Chelsea’s first-team in 2022 and has gone on to make 45 appearances in all competitions.

Gallagher was a regular for the Blues last season after an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2021/22. The England international played in all but three Premier League games while missing only two Champions League outings, so he’s an important player.

Chelsea don’t have depth in midfield with Enzo Fernandez being the other senior option at the age of 22, so it might be a hard sell. Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu are 19 while Cesare Casadei is a year older, so Pochettino surely can’t afford to lose Gallagher?

It makes little sense for the Blues to let him leave without having a replacement lined up. Gallagher is a talented player who frequently turns over possession, is able to dribble with the ball from deep and has a good eye for goal, so it’s easy to see why Tottenham would be keen.

Gallagher won’t come cheap with a £50m asking price, however, so Spurs might try to bring that figure down if they really are keen – all may depend on Hojbjerg. Whether Gallagher prefers to leave his boyhood club for their London rivals remains to be seen too, as neither club had the best season.

Chelsea finished outside of the top-half while Tottenham finished outside of Europe, but both clubs are expected to enjoy better respective campaigns.