Manchester United predicted line-up against Arsenal

After returning to winning ways by beating Nottingham Forest last weekend, Manchester United are set to travel to the Emirates Stadium to face off against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Despite accumulating six points from the first three games, United have looked fragile so far this term, therefore there are concerns among the United fans ahead of this crucial encounter.

United made a few last-gasp signings on the deadline day to address their key problems. But none of them are expected to start versus the Gunners.

On the other hand, despite enjoying a brilliant start to this season, Arsenal failed to keep their momentum going after being held back to a 2-2 draw by Fulham last weekend. So, the North London club will be desperate to return to winning ways by defeating Man Utd ahead of the international break.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal

Man Utd have signed Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce as a backup goalkeeper to Andre Onana. So, the Turkish is set to be on the bench tomorrow and the former Inter Milan star will keep hold of his place between the sticks for Ten Hag’s side.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all set to remain sidelined due to injury issues. So, United are expected to start with the back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot. New signing Sergio Reguilon is likely to be on the bench alongside Harry Maguire.

New deadline day arrival Sofyan Amrabat isn’t available to feature in this encounter as United couldn’t manage to secure his signature before the allotted time to play this weekend. So Casemiro will continue as the defensive midfielder and Christian Eriksen should commence alongside the Brazilian tomorrow.

Therefore, Scott McTominay will have to make do with a place on the bench, while Mason Mount is not in contention to feature due to an injury problem.

Bruno Fernandes is likely to start as the attacking midfielder and either side of the Portuguese, Marcus Rashford and Antony should commence for Man Utd. So, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri will be among the substitutes.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund – who joined the club in a £72m deal this summer – has recovered from a back issue so he is ready to make his United debut this weekend. But, Anthony Martial is likely to start the game and the Dane should feature off the bench.