Sofyan Amrabat pulls out of Moroccan squad due to injury

Manchester United have suffered a fresh injury setback as new signing Sofyan Amrabat has withdrawn from the Moroccan national squad due to an injury problem.

It has recently been reported that the Red Devils detected a minor issue on the African’s back during the medical ahead of his deadline day move, but Erik ten Hag’s side eventually opted to go through with this deal as his injury wasn’t anything serious.

However, in a huge boost, The Telegraph journalist James Ducker earlier claimed that Amrabat isn’t injured and will report for international duty.

The 27-year-old did join the Moroccan squad and was even pictured training with the first-team. However, Amrabat has now withdrawn from the national team due to an injury problem so this is a real concern for United.

Injury problem

A statement released by Morocco read:

“Mr Walid Regragui invited Yahya Gibran, a player for the Wydad Sports Club, to join the national team as it prepares for the two matches it will play against Liberia in Agadir and Burkina Faso in Lens, France. “The national team coach, Mr. Walid Regragui, summoned the player, Yahya Jeeran, to replace the injured Sofyan Amrabat. On the other hand, the national team will head tomorrow, Friday, to Agadir, where it will have its last training session before the match with Liberia, which will take place the day after tomorrow, Saturday.”

However, Moroccan journalist Izem Anass has stated that Amrabat doesn’t have any serious issues and he has withdrawn due to precautionary measures so this is a very encouraging update.

It has been suggested that Amrabat has been struggling with a back issue for quite a while as he was playing with that injury in last year’s Qatar World Cup and he even took painkillers to start against Spain in the round of 16 encounter.

The African – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – reportedly didn’t join the pre-season training with Fiorentina and didn’t play any games either. So, he isn’t expected to be fit enough to play a full match at this stage.

Therefore, Amrabat is certainly not looking likely to start the Brighton and Hove Albion encounter for Man Utd after the international break if he is indeed withdrawn from the Moroccan squad due to precautionary measures.