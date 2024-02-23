Man Utd suffer huge blow as Hojlund picks up fresh injury

Manchester United have suffered a huge blow ahead of the Fulham clash as Rasmus Hojlund has sustained a fresh injury and is set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks.

The Red Devils endured a dire first half of this season and it has been suggested that United’s downfall was largely due to their injury problems as they were without several key first-team players.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo were all sidelined for several months during the first half of this campaign. But, Man Utd’s performance started to improve following the return of those players.

They even managed to drag themselves up in the league table and are currently in the race to finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, the Red Devils have been struck with injury problems once again. Martinez has already been sidelined for at least two months due to a knee issue, while Shaw has also sustained a fresh injury and is likely to remain sidelined for almost the entire of this campaign.

Injury blow

Along With them, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been sidelined with their respective problems in recent weeks. But, the new addition to United’s casualty list is Hojlund – who has sustained a muscle injury and is set to remain sidelined for around three weeks.

So, as a result of his issue, the Dane isn’t in contention to feature against Fulham tomorrow and is also set to be unavailable for selection for next month’s clash against Manchester City.

After moving to Old Trafford in a £72m deal last summer, the 21-year-old struggled to find his feet in the Premier League. However, he was starting to turn the corner in recent times, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in the last six league appearances. He has been United’s main goal-scorer in recent games so Hojlund’s absence will be a huge blow for Erik ten Hag’s side.

So, amid Hojlund and Martial’s absence, United are set to be without an out-and-out centre-forward over the coming games. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see how Ten Hag’s side can cope with this situation.