Pundit lauds Man Utd ace Rashford after Liverpool win

Former striker turned pundit Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after his impressive display in an emphatic victory over Liverpool in the F.A Cup quarter-final.

The Red Devils started the game promisingly and found the opener courtesy of Scott McTominay’s early strike. But, as the game went on the visitors settled down and showcased their qualities. Jurgen Klopp’s side scored two quick-fire goals right before half time and United looked shell-shocked at that time.

Following the interval Liverpool dominated for the large part of the second half and created several opportunities to extend the lead and kill the game off. But, they couldn’t capitalise on that and United eventually equalised out of nowhere thanks to second-half substitute, Antony.

Rashford had a glorious opportunity to finish the game right at the end of regulation time, but he couldn’t convert it so the game went into extra time.

Liverpool even went ahead in the extra time but United showcased character as Rashford equalised the game before Amad Diallo’s late winner.

Pundit lauds Rashford

Now, speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast after the game, Shearer has heaped praise on Rashford and said that he is an ‘unbelievable talent’. The pundit further states that Rashford showed resilience after the first miss and eventually got his reward – which was a ‘great finish’.

Shearer said:

“There is unbelievable talent there, we know that. The one he missed, you could see the agony on his face but as a forward, you know that if you miss one you always get the opportunity to rectify that and it was a great finish when it came to him.”

Following a career-best campaign last term, Rashford has struggled to replicate the same performances this season. So, this goal will be a huge boost for him ahead of a crucial final few weeks of this campaign.

Meanwhile, following this victory, United will face off against Coventry City in the semi-final at Wembley. In the other game, Manchester City will take on Chelsea. So, Erik ten Hag’s side have got an easier draw and they should reach the final of this competition by defeating the Championship side.