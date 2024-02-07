Ex-midfielder says Garnacho could become ‘one of the best’

Ex-midfielder Keith Treacy has claimed that Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to become ‘one of the best’ in the world.

After coming through the Red Devils’ academy, the 19-year-old has managed to establish himself as an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven this term, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in all competitions.

Now, speaking on Off The Ball, Treacy has said that Garnacho could already be valued at around £100m following his impressive performances this term. The Irishman also says that the forward has a very high ‘ceiling’ and could become ‘one of the best’ in the world in future.

However, the former midfielder warns the youngster that Man Utd have ‘some bad apples’ in their dressing room so he needs to stay away from them to reach his full potential, otherwise, if the forward latches onto them then his career could go south.

Ex-midfielder praises Garnacho

Treacy said:

“I think realistically if someone wanted to go and get Garnacho out of Man United you’re looking at £100m. Because his age and his ceiling is so high. Could he be one of the best in the world? He has the tools, he can definitely do it, but there are a lot of hurdles between here and there. That Manchester United dressing room, it’s getting better, but there are some bad apples, and if he latches onto one of them it could go south. “Garnacho could be one of the best, I don’t like throwing that at kids because it can go south very quickly, but he’s showing me everything to suggest he could be one of the best wingers in the world.”

Garnacho has certainly showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and apart from him, Man Utd also have several other highly talented young players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund. So, it remains to be seen whether the Argentinian can continue his development over the coming years and reach his full potential.

Meanwhile, after enjoying a stellar victory against West Ham United on Sunday, Man Utd will face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend. So, a tough fixture lies ahead for the record Premier League champions.