Man Utd could make surprise swoop for Eden Hazard

Manchester United could reportedly make a surprise swoop for free agent Eden Hazard amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Antony and Jadon Sancho, as per 90min.

After publicly falling out with Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have decided to punish Sancho by removing him from the first-team squad and forcing him to remain on a personal training program.

In the meantime, Man Utd have opted to keep Antony away from the first-team fold due to his off-field issues. So, the record Premier League champions are currently very thin in their attacking department.

It has been suggested that United could look to sign a free-agent player to add depth to their frontline amid this crisis situation and Anwar El Ghazi was previously mentioned as a potential target.

Hazard to Man Utd

But, according to the report by 90min, Man Utd could decide to make a move for Real Madrid flop, Hazard – who is currently a free agent after being released by Los Blancos – over the coming days to add depth to their frontline.

After joining Real Madrid back in 2019 from Chelsea in a £100m deal, Hazard struggled with fitness problems over the last few years before the Spanish giants opted to terminate his contract a year early.

After becoming a free agent, Hazard has been struggling to find a new club and it has even been suggested that he is considering retiring from professional football. So, it would be a huge shock if Man Utd opt to make a move for him.

Therefore, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their flanks if they keep Antony and Sancho away from the first-team fold for an extended period.

However, there aren’t any free-agent players available at the moment that have the quality to help United achieve their lofty ambitions this season. So, Ten Hag’s side should wait until January at least if they wish to sign a new forward.

In the meantime, it is going to be interesting to see what Ten Hag decides regarding the future of Sancho and what will happen with Antony over the coming days.