Dumfries ‘would like’ to sign for Man Utd this summer

Manchester United will undergo a squad rebuild this summer and Denzel Dumfries is the latest target on their radar with the right-back keen on a move to Old Trafford, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

Inter Milan have struggled to renew the Dutch international’s contract owing to numerous complications in the discussions. If they are unable to agree a new deal with Dumfries, he will be transfer listed and a switch to Manchester United is being mooted.

The Dutch international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Inter officials will ‘accelerate’ his departure if he fails to commit his future to the Serie A champions soon.

Sport Witness says Dumfries ‘would like’ to join Man Utd this summer if he does leave Inter Milan. However, Erik ten Hag could be key to any deal as the report says a move to Man Utd would be a ‘concrete’ option if the Dutch manager retains his job this summer.

Dumfries will be a terrific signing for United

With 29 appearances in the Italian top-flight in a winning cause this season, Dumfries recorded three goals and five assists. The 28-year-old’s pedigree speaks for itself and would be handy for a Manchester United team that needs some winning mentality in the dressing room.

Dumfries, a player who contributes in defence and attack, would be an all-round option for the Red Devils and he’d represent a major upgrade on Diego Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United, as in the past, have been linked with a number of players in the build-up to the transfer window. However, INEOS’ financial backing could see them acquire several of their top targets, including Dumfries – who is a player that they have monitored for a few years.

Given that they already have Wan-Bissaka and Dalot in the right-back position, it is logical to think that Dumfries’ arrival may hinge on one of the two existing options departing the Red Devils.

Wan-Bissaka is the most likely to leave, with the former England international possibly being offered in a swap deal for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.