Man Utd receive boost in pursuit of Benfica star Silva

Manchester United have received a huge boost in pursuit of SL Benfica star Antonio Silva as the Portuguese giants are ready to cash-in on the defender this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

Having endured a woeful campaign this term, the Red Devils are reportedly set to prioritise revamping their backline ahead of next season with Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all linked with a move away from the club.

Numerous centre-backs have been mentioned as serious targets for the record Premier League champions with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Bremer being among them, but Silva is on their radar as well.

While citing and translating the print version of Record, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd are keen on signing Silva and they have been keeping a close eye on his development throughout this season.

Benfica usually sell one of their stars in every transfer window and the report claims that they are ready to cash-in on the 20-year-old this summer. Record further states that Silva has a £86m release clause included in his current contract but they could be open to accepting a lower fee to let him leave and take the next step in his career.

Silva to Man Utd

However, the Portuguese outlet states that purchasing Silva won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him.

Having ranked through the Eagles’ youth system, the youngster has showcased glimpses of his qualities for his boyhood club in recent years. After impressing in the Portuguese top-flight, the defender has already secured his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad at this tender age.

Silva is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he could be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to secure Silva’s signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their defensive department.