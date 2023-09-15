Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur returns to training pitch

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was spotted back on the training pitch with his teammates at Hotspur Way ahead of the Sheffield United game, according to football.london.

The Uruguay international has been out of action since suffering an ACL injury back in February last season. But the 26-year-old looks to be on his path to recovery, having warmed up with other fellow first-team stars on Thursday.

However, it looks like Bentancur’s return to first team duty is still some way off. He was not involved in training and instead continued doing individual work. It remains to be seen when the midfielder will be able to get back in action.

Tottenham signed Bentancur in January 2022 from Juventus. Subsequently, he became a key player for Antonio Conte at the club. In the previous campaign, the Uruguayan was one of the few players who lived up to expectations.

In the previous campaign, he put in some impressive displays, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances in all competitions. However, the midfielder’s injury issue prematurely ended his 2022/23 campaign.

Will Bentancur get back in the team?

The question is, will Bentancur force his way straight back into Ange Postecoglou’s new-look team when he’s fully fit? The Australian manager has admirably turned things around in North London since arriving in the summer.

Tottenham have not felt the hangover of Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich. They have showcased their attacking prowess, beating the likes of Manchester United in emphatic fashion.

In the middle of the park, Yves Bissouma seems to have found his feet under Postecoglou. The former Celtic head coach has also gotten the best out of Pape Matar Sarr. James Maddison is pulling the strings in the number 10 role for Spurs and looks to be a bargain signing.

Bentancur has been a key player for Tottenham in the past. However, the North London side are doing well so far. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the former Juventus star will be able to get back into the starting lineup once he is match-fit.