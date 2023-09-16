Arsenal set to ‘open formal talks’ over Ben White contract

Arsenal are set to ‘open formal talks’ with defender Ben White over a new contract, having already started negotiations with Martin Odegaard, according to the Daily Mail.

Currently, the Gunners are in advanced discussions with the Norway international regarding extending his stay at the club. The former Real Madrid star’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

However, Arsenal have prioritised Odegaard’s new deal and have offered him a new four-year contract. As per the Daily Mail, White’s extension is next on the agenda for the Gunners as they plan to ‘open formal talks’ soon.

While the England international’s current contract does not expire until the summer of 2026, the North London side feel the need to reward him. The defender has been pivotal to the success under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal signed White for £50 million in the summer of 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 25-year-old was given a new role last season after a decent debut campaign, where he mostly played as a centre-back.

White key to Arsenal’s success

White was Arteta’s first-choice right-back in the 2022/23 term and the defender did not disappoint. The Gunners went on to have a successful campaign. However, they fell just short of Manchester City after finishing second in the title race.

Once again this season, White has been critical to Arteta’s plans. The Englishman has started and played the full 90 minutes in every fixture for the Gunners so far.

It cannot be understated how important White is to Arsenal’s setup. Apart from him, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric are the two options at Arteta’s disposal as Jurrien Timber is out with a serious injury. But the Japan international is now seen as a utility player while Soares is only at the club after failing to secure a move in the summer.

Therefore, it is wise for Arsenal to secure the future of one of the most important members of their team. But considering the length of contract White is on at the moment, the Gunners have a lot of time on their hands to agree a new deal.