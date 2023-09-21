Man Utd ‘keeper Andre Onana shoulders blame for Bayern loss

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has shouldered the blame for the Red Devils’ loss against Bayern Munich in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Speaking to the media via the Manchester Evening News after the 4-3 defeat, the Cameroon international did not shy away from admitting his shortcomings as United lost their third match in a row in all competitions.

“It’s difficult to lose this way. We started very good and after my mistake, we lost control of the game and it’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down. “It’s not easy but we fought until the end and I have to recognise, maybe because of me we didn’t win. I have a lot to prove because, to be honest, my start in Manchester has not been so good. It’s not how I want to play.”

United made the trip to Germany on Wednesday (2o September) to take on Bayern after returning to the most significant European club competition under Erik ten Hag.

However, it did not go to plan for the Red Devils as Thomas Tuchel’s team ended up being too much for them to handle, despite a strong start from Ten Hag and his men.

Man United controlled the tempo of the game at the beginning, as they did against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, but failed to make the most of it, and Onana’s mistake subsequently led to the Red Devils losing their momentum.

Onana should have done better

Leroy Sane broke the deadlock at around the half-hour mark; however, the German’s shot was straight at the former Inter Milan shot-stopper and he should have done better to prevent the goal.

A few minutes later, Serge Gnabry doubled the Bundesliga giants’ lead and took the sting out of United’s tail, as Ten Hag’s team struggled to keep possession of the ball for long periods thereafter.

Man United came out with much more enthusiasm in the second half and Rasmus Hojlund seemed to give the Red Devils a glimmer of hope as he halved their deficit early on after the break.

However, Christian Eriksen’s handball in the box allowed Harry Kane to restore Bayern’s two-goal advantage from the spot. Casemiro was able to find the back of the net twice, but in between, Mathys Tel scored as the Bavarians got the three points at the Allianz Arena.

Onana has shown great leadership in taking the disappointment on the chin, but for a player United paid more than £47 million for, the 27-year-old needs to do better than he has so far.