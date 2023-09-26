Tottenham complete deal to sign Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, with the player set to join Spurs in 2025.

The North London side have reached a consensus with the club and the player, and sealed a deal that will see the centre-back move to the Lilywhites in 2025. Vuskovic has signed a contract that will keep him at Tottenham until 2030, as confirmed on TottenhamHotspur.com.

Vuskovic has been one of the most sought-after talents recently, with the likes of Manchester City submitting a bid for the 16-year-old back in March, according to The Athletic.

At such a young age, the centre-back has already made several appearances for Hajduk Split’s first team in recent months, with the defender featuring 11 times in all competitions last season. Unfortunately, he has been out with an injury in the current campaign and has been unable to get any game time.

It signifies a massive coup for Tottenham, considering the potential Vuskovic has already shown and he is only expected to get better as years go by.

It will be interesting to see the type of player Vuskovic will develop into by 2025 and whether Spurs will want him in and around the senior side by the time the defender makes his way to North London.

Tottenham’s defensive options

Tottenham currently have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in their ranks, who seem to be Ange Postecoglo’s first-choice pairing in the backline at the start of the new season.

Over the summer, the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Clement Lenglet left Spurs and Eric Dier is the only established backup in their ranks, with Ashley Phillips still inexperienced when it comes to Premier League football.

Tottenham lacks depth in the centre-back area right now and could do with reinforcements in the coming transfer windows and while Vuskovic’s signing is encouraging, it does not solve their short-term issues.