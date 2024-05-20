Liverpool open talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou

Liverpool are set to open talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou to discuss a potential transfer to Anfield this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The 23-year-old has been instrumental for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, featuring in 22 matches in Xabi Alonso’s historic invisible campaign. His performances have prompted a contract renewal offer but CaughtOffside reports that the defender is currently unresponsive to the offer.

The report says Liverpool are now ‘leading the race’ for the 21-cap Ivory Coast International – who is also of keen interest to the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Kossounou is contracted at BayArena until 2026 and the club are in no rush to sell the player. However, an offer of around €60m (£51m) could seal the deal and Liverpool are expected to step up their talks for the defender over the coming weeks, as per the report.

Liverpool step up Kossounou talks

Liverpool are already looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season and one of the areas they’re looking to reinforce is their defence.

The departure of Joel Matip means Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are the only recognizable centre-backs in the squad. With Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions to play for, adding depth, especially at the backline is high on the Reds agenda.

Liverpool have now stepped up efforts in signing Kossounou after carrying out extensive scouting missions on the defender in recent months.

The Ivorian has impressed in the Bundesliga since he arrived from Club Brugge in 2021. His stellar performances also helped his country clinch the African Cup of Nations back in February.

Standing at 1.91 m, Kossounou is aerially dominant while also being fast, strong and aggressive in ground duels. The defender possesses a blend of ball-playing ability with defensive solidity making him highly sought after by European top clubs.

With Liverpool already stepping up their interest, it remains to be seen if the Reds will match Leverkusen’s €60m (£51m) demands or bargain a cut-price deal – but that could be difficult given the level of interest from other clubs.