Tottenham identify Conor Gallagher and Timo Werner as ‘transfer priorities’

According to the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has recognised Conor Gallagher and Timo Werner as his ‘transfer priorities’ for the upcoming summer.

In spite of a strong start to the season, Tottenham fell two points short of a Champions League berth having finished fifth in the table. However, Postecoglou will be supported by Daniel Levy in revamping the squad in the transfer window.

The Australian has been vocal about the club having some “work to do” after describing Tottenham’s foundations as “fragile” in the aftermath of the team’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last week.

BBC quoted him as saying the following:

“I think, as I said at the time (post-City loss), we have some work to do. It is clear and evident and that is what we need to focus on.”

Tottenham have already identified their targets ahead of the summer and the Mirror claims that Gallagher and Werner are ‘priorities’. Spurs could also give the green light to as many as five departures in the coming weeks, most notably those of Richarlison and Yves Bissouma, to make room for new arrivals.

Gallagher and Werner decisions due soon

Gallagher’s contract at Chelsea expires next year. The Blues may sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2025 as well as to ease themselves off a possible Financial Fair Play breach.

Tottenham retain a ‘long-standing interest’ in the Englishman and would ‘re-enter’ the race for his signature if Chelsea indeed decide to sell him, the Mirror says.

A decision from Stamford Bridge is due sooner rather than later and Spurs will undoubtedly be in the mix to feed on any possible opportunity. Gallagher is valued at £41 million on Transfermarkt.

They will need to sign a striker as well and Postecoglou, together with Daniel Levy, will make a decision regarding whether the club will exercise its buy option for Werner, which is around £14.6 million.

The north Londoners have until June 14th to make a decision on the German marksman, the report adds, after Werner’s loan spell was truncated by a hamstring injury after impressing in his early days.

If they are able to sign Gallagher and Werner, the Lilywhites would be set back by about £55 million, which can be seen as a reasonable investment for two quality acquisitions.